Medikal & Island: Rapper Plays Piano With Daughter On Her 1st Day At School, Adorable Photos Drop
- Ghanaian rapper Medikal has captured the hearts of many netizens after photos of him and his daughter surfaced online
- This comes after the rapper took time off his busy schedule to spend the day with his lovely daughter Island Frimpong on her first day of school
- Many netizens have taken to the comment section of the post to share their admiration for the lovely chemistry Medikal and Island share
Island Frimpong, the adorable daughter of popular Ghanaian celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui, has been spotted spending her first day of school with her father.
Dressed in almost matching outfits, they were spotted wearing hot pink tops which they paired with blue jeans. Island wore pink sneakers to match her pink t-shirt.
As part of activities at her school, Island was captured playing a mini piano, and also, she was spotted holding a medium-sized yellow ball which she carried with her all the time.
The lovely photos have sparked beautiful reactions from netizens as they gush over father and daughter.
Many netizens react to photos of Medikal spending time with Island at her nursery school
Netizens continue to gush over Medikal and Island's chemistry as the Ghanaian rapper takes on daddy duties by sending her to school and spending the day with her.
fellamakafui stated:
It’s the last slide for me
mzz_ritney commented:
My baby, saw you and daddy today at Just Like Mama
__black.melanin said:
Learn for mummy and daddy okay
iamchrislarry remarked:
Wooooo, Ama on the Piano......Amapiano
lorettanewman65 remarked:
All the best Island
scilla_yonce said:
This is beautiful
nana.foby1 commented:
❤️ooohhh I love this
Source: YEN.com.gh