Ghanaian rapper Medikal has captured the hearts of many netizens after photos of him and his daughter surfaced online

This comes after the rapper took time off his busy schedule to spend the day with his lovely daughter Island Frimpong on her first day of school

Many netizens have taken to the comment section of the post to share their admiration for the lovely chemistry Medikal and Island share

Island Frimpong, the adorable daughter of popular Ghanaian celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui, has been spotted spending her first day of school with her father.

Medikal and Island Frimpong spent time at her nursery school. Photo Source: @islandfrimpong

Source: Instagram

Dressed in almost matching outfits, they were spotted wearing hot pink tops which they paired with blue jeans. Island wore pink sneakers to match her pink t-shirt.

As part of activities at her school, Island was captured playing a mini piano, and also, she was spotted holding a medium-sized yellow ball which she carried with her all the time.

The lovely photos have sparked beautiful reactions from netizens as they gush over father and daughter.

Many netizens react to photos of Medikal spending time with Island at her nursery school

Netizens continue to gush over Medikal and Island's chemistry as the Ghanaian rapper takes on daddy duties by sending her to school and spending the day with her.

fellamakafui stated:

It’s the last slide for me

mzz_ritney commented:

My baby, saw you and daddy today at Just Like Mama

__black.melanin said:

Learn for mummy and daddy okay

iamchrislarry remarked:

Wooooo, Ama on the Piano......Amapiano

lorettanewman65 remarked:

All the best Island

scilla_yonce said:

This is beautiful

nana.foby1 commented:

❤️ooohhh I love this

Source: YEN.com.gh