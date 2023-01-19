Wizkid’s close associate, Mr Uyi Godson, has come in on the trending matter between the singer and Mr Jollof

Remember that the comedian and the Afrobeats star were involved in a back-and-forth online troll war, with Wizkid knocking down Mr Jollof

Uyo Godson decided to intervene on the matter after the social media entertainer rendered an apology to the artist

Wizkid’s associate, Uyi Godson, has spoken up on the trending brouhaha between Mr Jollof and the musician.

Uyi referred to the comedian as the "new Kanye West," while telling the artist to take it easy on him with the trolls.

Afrobeats Wizkid, Godson Uyi, Mr Jollof Credit: @wizkidaymedia, @godson45, @mr.jollof

Source: Instagram

In Uyi Godson’s words:

"Mr Jollof is our new Kanye ooooh. Still my blood for life, abeg step on break small."

Look at Uyi Godson’s post below

Netizens react to Uyi Godson’s post

notinyourimagination:

"In other words use your brain make them no use am for u ….. the our new Kanye sha. "

iamskillavibe:

"No br only Kanye، na Yekan، Kanye built a lot before the yarnings، Wetin Jollof Don do،? He should remain Joloff o. "

steveen_scott1111:

Let him talk to Burna boy .I wan see something."

ongod7579:

"Mr jollof no vex,but what you self talk bad one side na love dey when fc and obo won do tour you suppose be an supporter not haters now,all the same no vex let peace be."

ongod7579:

"Let there be peace now...na January we still everywhere is vawulence why "

big_richie_benz:

"Make jollof go hide e head e don dey talk pass e boundary."

morre1x:

"Yes, he’s right about what he said about wiz. "

official_masalati_:

genana1234:

"Which Kanye expect because the both bipolar."

Mr Jollof reacts to Wizkid’s shade

The Nigerian social media space, especially Instagram, was on fire as Wizkid locks horns with Niger Delta comedian Mr Jollof.

Mr Jollof had said Wizzy might have lost his mojo and shouldn't ride on Davido to stay relevant.

Jollof also noted that he is a huge fan of Big Wiz and that by calling him out, he was doing it out of love.

Source: Legit.ng