Some industrious Ghanaian mothers were the center of attention at their children's lavish weddings

These ever-gorgeous mothers and style enthusiasts wore dazzling corseted kente dresses for the traditional ceremony

These beautiful mothers served us with elegant hairstyles tips and flawless makeup goals in these viral videos

Some Ghanaian mothers are setting new trends with their kente styles. They have become style influencers for fashion designers and other mothers looking for new styles for their wards' upcoming weddings in 2023.

Ghanaian bride and her beautiful mother. source: @live_with_kwaku

1. Groom's mother slays in a green Kente dress

The beautiful mother of David Adade didn't disappoint with her looks. She wore a corseted kente dress embellished with cutout artificial floral designs.

She wore a side-parted hairstyle with charming hair clips that matched her drop earrings.

2. The mother of the bride with lovely gele style

Kuuku's mother opted for a shiny kente fabric that complimented her skin tone. The corseted three-quarter sleeve outfit has cutouts and ruffles styles.

She wore an outstanding gele style that made her stand out at the lavish wedding.

3. Anidra's ever-gorgeous mother trends on social media

The good-looking mother of the bride Anidra took over social media with her radiant look. She looked like a style goddess ready to conquer the world with her eye-popping looks.

She wore a green beaded kente dress with different cutout patterns. The bride's mother gave us impressive hairstyle and makeup goals.

4. The stunning bride and her look-alike mother

Ghanaian bride Maritabel and her mother have a striking resemblance. The bride's mother wore a colorful kente gown and puff sleeves and a matching turban.

The bride with an infectious smile wore a plain green beaded kente gown.

5. Oyibo groom, Mohammed's mother-in-law steals the show with her looks

Ghanaian bride and her wealthy Oyibo groom Mohammed tied the knot over the weekend. The groom and his family showed off her expensive fleet of cars at the traditional ceremony.

The bride's mother was the center of attention with her lace and kente gown. She looked smashing with a simple hairstyle and smooth makeup.

