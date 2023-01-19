Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has shared pictures of him with US actor Dave Sheridan in California

In a video he shared, Lateef was seen teaching the Hollywood movie maker the Yoruba language

Many of Lateef's fans and followers found the video funny as some commended the Hollywood actor's effort

Popular Yoruba actor Lateef Adedimej is currently in the US and he has been sharing some lovely moments from his trip with his fans.

In a post, Lateef, who linked up with US actor Dave Sheridan in California, shared pictures of them.

Lateef Adedimeji links up with US actor Dave Sheridan. Credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

In the caption, he described the Hollywood movie maker as an amazing actor.

See the pics below:

Lateef Adedimeji teaches US actor Dave Sheridan Yoruba

Another video shared by Lateef showed him trying to teach the US actor the Yoruba language, which many found funny.

Sharing the video, Lateef wrote:

"Dave is also learning fast as well What do you think ."

Watch the video below:

Dave Sheridan is popular for playing Special Officer Doofy in the comedy Scary Movie released in 2000.

Fans gush about the video of Lateef Adedimeji with Dave Sheridan

See some of the reactions below:

ibukun_nimi:

"Lmaooooooooo Did he said dck."

omololafaizat:

"Good teacher."

ikeoluwa_av:

"Stop stressing the man abeg."

officialdyna850:

"Lol....A fast learner indeed."

ceciliajohn652:

"Most of them love our language and I have many of them here that speaks Yoruba fluently."

lilfikky:

"The man be like make I sha hmmm."

emmycrown_mouthpiece:

"YORUBA LANGUAGE GOING WORLDWIDE QUICK LEARNER."

jasper_dremo:

"E no easy. ayanyorimubarak Oya now. Keep moving higher ❣️❣️❣️."

ope.yemi350:

"Give am yoruba textbook."

i_am_kristie222:

"You are doing well."

mabel_adedimeji:

"Baami omowe Welldone ."

fireballbukiro:

"He learns fast because you're a good teacher."

olamidedavid362:

"You are doing well, amazing teacher."

Lateef Adedimeji preaches religious tolerance

Legit.ng reported that Lateef Adedimeji said he would remain a Muslim till death while adding that being one doesn’t stop him from relating with Christians.

He wrote on his Instastory:

“Every religion preaches love. Worship your God in truth and in spirit. May Allah be pleased with you. I am a Muslim and shall die a Muslim. Being a Muslim doesn't stop me from relating with Christians or anyone. Have a good conscience and treat everyone with love.”

This comes after his stage performance with gospel singer Sola Allyson

Source: Legit.ng