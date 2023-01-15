Veteran Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has now clarified rumours about her having cancer

In a new video, the movie star addressed an earlier clip of her that went viral where she spoke on having a cancer scare

According to Mercy, what she explained in the video was misunderstood and she does not have cancer, she however thanked them for their prayers

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson, has now shut down claims that she has cancer after a video of her made the rounds online.

Recall that it had been earlier reported on how the movie star spoke on her cancer scare and how she has been placed on treatment for life.

Mercy decided to clear the air in a new video posted on her official Instagram page on January 14, 2023.

Mercy Johnson clears the air, says she doesn't have cancer. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In the new video, the mum of four showed her heartfelt gratitude to people who had called and sent her prayers over the worrisome news.

According to her, she is fine and does not have cancer. Mercy added that the old video was a clip from her show, Mercy’s Menu, and it only showed a bit of what happened.

The movie star added that what she said in the video was misunderstood and she does not have cancer.

According to her, she only had a cancer scare and her doctors felt it was something serious.

In her words:

“Hi guys, Okay so first and foremost, thank you so much for all of you who have been calling and sending messages and prayers, thank you I do appreciate it so much. But, I do not have cancer. I noticed that a clip from my TV show, Mercy’s menu, has been flying around and I think they cut the clip. I said I had a cancer scare, it means that I had this swelling on my neck and my doctors felt it was something serious. I had problems with my thyroid, I am perfectly okay. Thank you so much for all of your calls and your messages, the phone has been buzzing like crazy, I am perfectly fine and I do not have cancer. I am perfectly okay. So thank you so much for checking up on me, thank you for sending those messages. Go back and watch the clip, it was completely misunderstood, I am fine, I do not have cancer in Jesus name, thank you guys so much.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Mercy Johnson debunks claims of having cancer

Shortly after the actress cleared the air on the claims of her having cancer, a number of netizens took to her page to react. Many of them thanked God for her life.

Read some of the comments below:

luchydonalds:

“It's not your portion ma'm NEVER.”

georginaibeh:

“Thank God, you will never have it.”

iambantymusic:

“But i read it was cancer scare. Truth is many people didn't even read to understand or research what they don't understand.”

queenzy889:

“Is the way your husband played with you for me.”

the _agrocommoditywoman:

“If she is advertising her product it won't go viral ooooo. Na the bad ones them they carry up and down. God forbid cancer in Jesus name AMEN.”

ruth.ekang.35:

“ls good you came up to clear your name oh because this Nigeria blogger or whatever they call them keep carrying fake news to make money.”

ruby_ojiakor:

“You will never Nd can never have it my number 1"

mihzfloxy:

“I understood the video very well as a medical professional, I had to start explaining people around me, even before now I knew that mark on your neck was a scare from a thyroid removal. Nothing will happen to you ma. Stay blessed.”

jannyadriel:

“No cancer in Jesus name. Amen.”

Video trends of bride who stopped dancing with her husband to kneel down for Mercy Johnson

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, got people talking after a video went viral of her interaction with a bride on her wedding day.

In the clip making the rounds, the actress and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, were seen arriving at a wedding venue while the bride and groom were having their time on the dance floor.

The couple were having a solemn dance when the bride spotted the actress and her immediate reaction wowed many.

The young lady immediately paused her dancing with her man and went down on both knees in the middle of the dance floor to greet Mercy Johnson as she spotted her.

