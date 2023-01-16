Shatta Wale went on a long rant in a video and bragged about his wealth and a mansion he claims to have purchased in Miami

In the footage, the controversial musician threw shots at naysayers and flaunted numerous bundles of cedi and dollar notes

Shatta Wale's antics and behaviour got social media users talking, with some folks complaining that he bragged too much

Controversial musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, sparked reactions on social media after he went on a long rant in a video.

Shatta Wale flaunts bundles of cash and brags about a mansion in Miami.

Source: UGC

The dancehall star was annoyed about his name being in the media for negative reasons and threw shots at naysayers.

The musician lamented and complained that he was tired of people speaking ill of him when they had not acquired anything close to the wealth he had accumulated.

An enraged Shatta, went on to brag about his many properties and mentioned that he had acquired a mansion in Miami.

He said his haters had to achieve close to what he had achieved before they spoke about him. He proceeded to flaunt large stacks of cash.

He first showed off a bundle of dollar notes and later pulled large stacks of cedi notes from a travelling bag.

Some folks noticed the stack of cedi notes were GH₵10 bundles and expressed disappointment as they expected Shatta to show off a larger denomination.

Shatta Wale Gets Peeps Talking

@QWEQHUGENTLE said:

ibi ten cedis note wey u are bragging us, show us 200 cedis note

user5455012059332 wrote:

Even some people don't have a house in Ejisu here na Miami Florida. God bless Wale

Nacha commented:

I love this shatta wale in terms of his business thinking despite his loudness

user2378561182042 said:

Bigman the talk be too much ………pls u no get money

Shatta Wale lashes out at Ghanaians for attacking Meek Mill

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale called out Ghanaians who attacked American rapper Meek Mill for shooting a music video at the Jubilee House.

The Jubilee House is the presidential palace located in Accra and serves as a residence as well as the office of the President of Ghana.

After the video surfaced on the internet, Shatta Wale hinted that people who visit the White House in the United States of America are allowed to take photos and videos.

Source: YEN.com.gh