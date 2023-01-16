Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie recently took to social media to stir emotions online as he shared his new year prayer for 2023

In the emotional clip, the veteran actor shared a funny story about his new year resolution for a couple of years back and how he failed at upholding the declaration

Pete Edochie, while preaching kindness and empathy, also warned his fans to brace themselves because 2023 would be filled with many challenges

Nollywood living legend, Pete Edochie, has sparked conversations online with a clip he shared as he revealed his official new year prayers for 2023.

The veteran actor in his official new year prayers encouraged Nigerians to show kindness and empathy more to one another.

Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie sparks reactions online as he shares his official 2023 new year prayers. Photo credit: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie in his new year prayers shared a funny story of how he failed to uphold a new year's resolution he made a couple of years back.

The MON had revealed that he had declared to stop drinking two years back as his new year resolution, only for his friends to come around, and he shared the declaration with them.

However, the joke according to the veteran actor was that he and his friends celebrated his new year's resolution by going back to drinking.

Watch Pete Edochie's clip sharing his official 2023 new year prayers below:

In another video, Pete Edochie shared how he failed at achieving his new year resolution from a couple of years back:

See how netizens reacted to Pete Edochie's new year prayers

@oluwakali_:

"I told myself I would quit smoking in 2022, I'm glad I stopped."

@adakarl1:

"Daddy we can relate….so are we permitted to say “shayo na bast*rd” or is it rude to say to a titled man."

@taimachukwu62:

"I’m glad to see you look more strong."

@iam_luckycharm:

" you celebrated it by drinking again sir."

@thunder_ranking_prime:

"Legendary may you live long sir."

@chidexstanley:

" what a way to go back."

@hypebossy

"Why are you using style to beg, May. Tell your son to do what is right."

@bekee_favour:

"Ameeeeeeen!!!! Papa nnukwu, you are the best sir. Thanks and God bless you real good sir."

@bensonokonkwo:

"Amen The same to you father."

Yul Edochie shares video of himself hailing his dad at his parent’s 53rd anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently stirred reactions online with a video he shared on his social media page of himself and his father, the legendary Pete Edochie, exchanging handshakes.

Yul had captioned the post in felicitation of his father and mother's 53rd wedding anniversary as a celebration of life.

In the post, Yul praised the almighty God for the life he gave his parents while saying he loves his parents deeply.

Source: Legit.ng