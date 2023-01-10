Actress Annie Idibia has announced her return to Instagram having been away from her account since December 14 2022

Annie revealed she was not feeling good through December until the new year as she spoke about God’s grace

The actress also went on to share moments from her daughter Olivia’s 9th birthday which was attended by only close friends

Popular Nigerian actress Annie Idiabia, who is also the wife to music veteran 2Baba has revealed why she was away from her Instagram page for weeks.

Annie, who last shared a post on her Instagram page on December 14, 2022, in a new year message revealed she was not feeling good as she declared she’s now stronger and ready for 2023.

Annie Idibia's daughter turns 9. Credit: @annieidibia1

The actress also shared pictures from her daughter Olivia’s birthday as she turned 9 years old on January 3.

She wrote:

“H A P P Y 2023 Y E A R My Entire World in all slides The Only Reason I Can Get Up Still Kick As— Regardless Of Everything! The Only And ALL That Matters! Wasn’t Feeling A ( ) Entire Dec Till The new Year! But GRACE found me. Stronger And Ready For 2023 Hummmm Who Missed me here ??? What did I miss ??? #NKOYO IS BACK What’s good Navies ? It was our Genius @officialoliviaidibia bday. My superstar turned 9 on the 3rd of January Can’t to wait to share all her bday videos n dinner she had with only close friends.”

See her post below:

Fans celebrate Annie Idibia’s daughter

See some of their messages below:

tochuqu:

"I miss ya oo☺️☺️☺️ welcome bck @annieidibia1 and more plentiful years @officialoliviaidibia."

peacelaa:

"Baba is a printer. Those kids look just like him, both of them!"

alaketiger83:

"There’s really a difference between all of them and THE ONE/NUMERO UNO! It is what it is tbh!"

chisomchristopher1:

"Wow thank you Jesus , I was worried because you have not made a post for a long time even when your sunshine came home. Happy you are fine now. Happy new year true African Queen ❤️."

Source: Legit.ng