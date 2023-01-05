Love him or hate, fast-rising, controversial street pop artist Habeeb Okikiola aka Baboo, better known by his stage name Portable, has come to stay in the Nigerian music industry.

Since his big break in December 2021, he has worked his way through numerous controversies, bangers and outlandish stage performances into the minds of Nigerians.

Legit.ng this article has highlighted the things that Portable needs to learn from after his recent wahala with the police.

I don't think there is any average Nigerian with a smartphone and a social media handle who doesn't know who Portable is.

But his popularity and acceptance aren't limited only to his prominent online presence alone; he is also well-known on the street.

However, he finally met his Waterloo for the first time in a series of controversies and run-ins with the law and Nigerian security operatives.

But the question is, what has Portable learnt from his recent experience that landed him in jail for 72 hours and currently with a case in court for the assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and attacking his signee Manny Monie?

In this article Legit.ng looks at five ways Portable has always used controversies further his music career and how best to do it this time.

1. Talkless and show less of his private life online:

Yes, there is no denying that the constant content Portable churns out on his page is one reason he stays relevant and continues to drive traffic and attention towards him.

However, there is the need to show less of some controversial things he publishes online. Like him recording the moment he beat up his signee, Mannie Money, who wrote the petition that got him into trouble.

Or him going live when men of the Nigerian police force visited his bar. As advised, continue to post content online but share less sensitive moments online.

2. Portable needs to rebrand himself

Portable needs to rebrand and repackage himself while retaining the core of who he is and what his brand stands for.

Yes, he is a street pop artist, but as Olamide said, you can come from the street and still be classy. Portable lives the street life but shouldn't let it control every bit of who he is.

Let it inform your art but get professional with the business side of music and make your money while staying street-smart.

In all senses, he is wrong to assault a signee or an employee of his label. That's unprofessional.

3. Put in a proper organisational structure for his label:

There is no denying it. Portable is a very talented singer and songwriter, but talent can only get you as far, not the whole distance.

Also, noting he is hardworking and humble; however, what is the outlook of his label and personal brand look for upcoming artists? What type of artists does his label attract, and who handles and manages them?

These questions must be answered to prevent other cases of another Manny Monie.

4. Continue to use his music to tell his personal life stories

Every time Portable puts out a record about social issues or his personal travails, they tend to escalate. What this means is that this man has a story to tell that millions of people relate to.

Such songs include 'Apostle', I'm Not A Prisoner' and Koselabaro. His strength is storytelling and commenting on social issues. He needs to delve into it and tell more of his stories. People want to know him and not the facade he puts up online.

5. Stay crazy but be creative about it

And nothing could be truer than saying it the way it is written on the heading. Portable's craziness is the very reason for his prevalence and rising popularity.

It is said that most great creatives are usually on the borderline of madness and genius. He has to stay crazy like Olamide would say, "Werey lo jawo"; however, he needs to get more creative at it.

