Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 5 housemate Nengi seems to be finding it hard to convince netizens about her age

The beauty entrepreneur recently celebrated her birthday on January 1 and stated that she was 25 years old

Several accounts on social media came up to say she was denying her real age, but the reality TV star decided to go head-to-head with a particular user that termed her "big liar"

Sensational reality TV star Rebecca Hampson, popularly known as Nengi, appears to be having a difficult time convincing her fans and followers about her actual age.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate recently celebrated her birthday on January 1 and claimed she had just clocked 25.

Apparently, one of her followers on social media with the handle @sunebaby1 came at her and asserted that she is lying about her real age. This led to a heated exchange between the beautiful model and the user.

@sunebaby1 said she Nengi was denying her age and called her a big liar while stating that the star has forever remained 25 since she left the Big Brother Reality TV show.

See the heated exchange between BBNaija Nengi and the Twitter lady

Nigerians react to post about BBNaija Nengi’s age

lylylinus:

"But why is she so concerned about her age? If she is lying it’s not anyone business."

greatamakap:

"Mind your business someone will say no, what’s your business with someone age."

official_riken_francis:

"But we all know Nengi is not telling the truth about her real age nau."

_milady.__:

"She literally has a tattoo of 1998 on her body, even before going for bbn. What exactly do people think it is if it's not her year of birth?"

real_nickjenny:

"Once you u table ur matter for social media,is no longer your business, is public business know this and know peace cos everyone must put mouth inside period."

Nengi breaks the internet with raunchy photos for 25th birthday

To mark her 25th year on earth, BBNaija star Nengi shared racy photos that sparked reactions on social media.

Nengi dazzled in a yellow swimwear two-piece, with pretty sunflowers adorning her head and cheat area.

The reality star struck different poses as she sat at the edge of a bathtub equally decorated with sunflowers and other props.

