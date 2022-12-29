Social media influencer Maureen ended the year on a high note as she showed off her impressive new house at 23

Joining a lot of Nigerians to react, DJ Big N noted that people should take it easy with their motivational speeches and grass-to-grace tales

Despite the fact that the DJ did not mention her name, Maureen on her Instagram story told him to focus on his dying career

23-year-old social media influencer Maureen sparked mixed reactions on social media after she showed off her new home.

The young lady also bragged about her other achievements and added that being a homeowner has always been one of her major goals in life.

After Maureen's post went viral, DJ Big N noted that he knows the benefactors of people who come online to share motivational speeches and grass-to-grace stories.

Catching her sub as they say it, the social media influencer took to her Instagram story channel to tell the DJ to focus on his dying career instead of pointing out benefactors.

Nigerians react to the exchange

ebiwenii:

"In portables voice. : Wahala wahala .Them go dey pressurize all these girls them with their benefactors advantage say na hard work."

leemarh_28:

"To see benefactor wey go run this kind package sef hard congratulations baby girl."

gabrielayadju:

"DJ BigN’s career isn’t dead ooooh. Wetin did one dey talk?"

profixersconnect:

"23 yrs old which work has she worked in her life abeg no let anybody tension you, you are working hard and hard work takes time to mature."

callme_wealth:

"Lmaoooo warey catch her sub despite the fact the guy did not even mention name."

bigrains10:

"But them no call her name na, how the stone take land for her head?"

ifynnama:

"God bless DjbigN... They'll come and be tensioning us, but people know with what cannot do does not exist, instead of come out straight. "

hair_closure_expert_in_lagos:

"Anytime I see Instagram influencer, I don't take it seriously. This app is a definition of fake,don't allow anyone oppress you. You doing great whatever stage you are."

