Nollywood Tonto Dikeh has embarked on a golden mission to assist the less privileged this festive season

The Nollywood star, who oversees a charity foundation, has aimed to put smiles on 10,000 persons this

The Tonto Dikeh Foundation, which began in Rivers State today, has planned on hosting the 36 states in the country

Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dike has kicked off the Christmas celebrations by extending her leaping hand to the less privileged this December.

The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from an ongoing Christmas outreach hosted by her charity foundation, The Tonto Dikeh Foundation.

Tonto Dikeh set to put smiles on 10, 000 Nigerians this Christmas Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

In her post, she explained that the mission of the event is to put smiles on 10,000 people by distributing hundreds of bags of rice to widows and the elderly.

The philanthropist went on to say that the event, which began in Rivers State, will travel to IMO State, specifically Owerri, and then to Abuja, as she hopes to host all 36 states in Nigeria for the holiday season.

"@officalthetontodikehfoundation is Glad to announce that we have kicked off our 10,000 SMILES FOR CHRISTMAS charity work. We kick started with Rivers state,Rumuokuta,Obiakpor LGA, where we distributed hundreds of bags of rice and including money to support the widows and put a smile on heir faces. Next stop is Imo state, Owerri to be precise AND ABUJA."

See more from Tonto Dikeh’s post:

Reactions from Nigerians:

maclena65:

"You are a wise woman and I so much love your level of integrity! The lord shall protect you, and bless you beyond men imagination! You are bold! Humble, optimistic about life and you stand up for the truth! I love you mama T."

royal_keo:

"God bless the efforts of feeding the hungry and helping the poor and needy. God keeps record of all. You will never lack. It’s not a prayer, because it’s already done. God bless you ma."

margaretdonaldjude:

"Mama remember Benue State widows in your foundation this women are suffering I wish I have money to buy Christmas rice for them please."

celbissy:

"Well-done babes....While they are celebrating anniversary to pepper body,the woman version of a king is celebrating humanity...God bless you for putting smile on their faces....Who anniversary help?Just do all that matter before God, that's what matters in heaven.❤️ God will continue to protect you and your son King Toto."

roseadekanye:

"God bless you mama please come to Ekiti state Ado LG the office that you're try to take God we take you there."

osoiwublessing:

"Nice one my super lady."

Source: Legit.ng