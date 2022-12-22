Davido and Chioma’s return on social media has raised talks about the unfortunate demise of their son, Ifeanyi

A lady identified as e4maa15 on Twitter noted that the couple ought to release an official statement on his demise instead of just moving on

The tweep’s post went viral online and raised a series of mixed reactions as some people agreed while others bashed her

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Davido and Chioma’s actions were recently questioned by a social media user, @e4maa15.

Taking to Twitter, the netizen reacted to the couple’s return on social media and noted that they ought to release an official statement on the demise of their son.

According to her, they should have done that instead of carrying on with their lives as if nothing happened.

Lady awaits official statement on Ifeanyi from Davido and Chioma as they return online. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I feel like Davido and Chioma should have issued an official statement about their son's death instead of carrying on with their lives like nothing happened.”

In a subsequent tweet, the netizen explained that there had been lots of conspiracy theories about Ifeanyi’s death and the couple could help dispel most of it by dropping an official statement.

She wrote:

“That wasn't what I was going for. There have been a lot of whispers and conspiracy theories surrounding little Ifeanyi's death and I feel like making an official statement or something will help dispel most of it. Maybe I worded my tweet wrongly and for that, I'm sorry.”

See a screenshot of the now deleted post below:

See another tweep agreeing with e4maa15’s tweet below:

Lady’s demand for official statement on Ifeanyi from Davido and Chioma stirs mixed reactions

The lady’s tweet soon went viral on many social media platforms and it raised a series of reactions. While some people agreed with her, others noted that her post was unfeeling.

Read some comments below:

faderinsola:

"Ahhh!!! Celebrity life hard ooo..u can imagine "

healthertainer:

"What’s wrong with people!!!!!! Fgs!!!"

__ulan:

"Issue Official statement because y”all conceived the boy together Abi ? Say na statement, better go and find what to do with your lives…"

oderaok:

"Or you could mind your business?! ‍♀️social media has stripped us of etiquette."

moda2anenergygod:

"Do they owe you or anyone else an explanation????"

___eberechi:

"What right do you think you have over their lives???? NOBODY OWES YOU ANYTHING.... haba.... how do you get entitled over peoples life matters like this."

Davido and Chioma's photo breaks record on Instagram Nigeria

Internationally famous Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known simply as Davido, and his partner Chioma recently shattered and set a new record on Instagram-Nigeria with a post he made on the gram on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

The Afrobeat singer made a glorious return to social media on Sunday with a picture he shared of himself and his partner Chioma Rowland. That post has gone on to make a record as the most-liked post and photo ever shared on Instagram by a Nigerian.

Davido, who had gone off social media since October 2022, after his beloved first son, Ifeanyi, died in a pool accident, returned to the app with his world cup post.

Source: Legit.ng