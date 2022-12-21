Regina Daniels doesn't hesitate to let the world know that she married an amazing man

The actress took to her Instagram page celebrating her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko as he turns a new age

Regina highlighted the amazing things her man represents as well the beautiful memories they have made together

Popular Nigerian businessman Ned Nwoko turned a new age today, December 21, and his beautiful wife Regina Daniels gushed about him online.

The actress shared photos of her husband on Instagram and expressed how happy she is to see every side of him.

She continued by praising him over his achievements in life as well as his sense of humour.

Regina then thanked him for being an amazing husband to her and father to their kids.

"Happy birthday Dim oma, as I fondly call you. it’s been 4years of beautiful memories and I’m happy I get to see every side of you . You are a huge inspiration to many. Dating from your academic qualifications, your philanthropic life, your achievements, goals, reasoning and perception of life, is worth Emulating. Now let’s talk about your sense of humor, You ask why I always laugh when you talk , not many know this, but you are effortlessly funny, and that’s why I call you my personal comedian . Thank you for being such an amazing husband and father to the kids… we love you dearly ❤️"

Nigerians celebrate Ned Nwoko

ucheelendu:

"Happy Birthday my inlaw. God continue to bless you."

blessing_nzeadibe:

"Happy birthday sir ...Keep basking in Gods abundant grace and love "

emmanuel_jesky:

"Happy birthday to the incoming senator"

prettyjecin:

"❤️❤️ many more years to him happy birthday."

lindaosifo:

"Happy Birthday sir. More blessings."

ericx216:

"Awwwwww nwoke oma happy birthday sir... ezigbo chairman More life sir."

Ned Nwoko reveals why he is into polygamy

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman and actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, made headlines with his statement about men in the southern part of the country.

According to Nwoko, southern men who stay away from polygamy are contributing to prostitution in the country.

The Nigerian businessman said his grandfather and the Ooni’s grandfather have some pictures together as he claimed he and the current Ooni Oba Enitan Adeyeye have a common background and their fathers served Nigerians by marrying many wives.

