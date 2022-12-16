Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha does not hesitate to let people know that she has done so well for herself and her family since she became a star

The entrepreneur shared a video of a bonding time with her father as they both exercised at the gym

Tacha pointed out that things became difficult after her mum's death seven years ago, but she can now afford to put a smile on her dad's face

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha and her father have found a reason to smile again after losing her mum seven years ago.

The reality star shared a video on her page, and she was seen with her 50-year-old dad at the gym getting into routine, raising dumbbells.

Nigerians react to video of Tacha and her dad at the gym Photo credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

After two raises, Tacha's dad couldn't go anymore, and he burst into laughter as he set down the equipment.

In the caption on the video, Tacha expressed how happy she is to now be able to do stuff with her dad and be able to afford it.

She also added that she makes her dad happy and called herself a 'rich man'.

"Teared up whilst editing this videoMy Dad is truly amazing, happy I can do this with HIM Being 26 and doing this with my 50years old dad is pure BLISS I want to give him the best of everything❤️‍50 And HEALTHY. 50 And HAPPY. 50 AND BLESSED!!! God is K I N G"

Watch the video below:

Sweet reactions to Tacha's video

ashmusy:

"Awww too cute omg ❤️"

the_real_amaka:

"Very beautiful am so glad , I wish my self this in Jesus name … am so happy for you."

bbn_stars:

"Tee I’m so proud of you May your dad live long ♥️♥️"

lamiphenomenal:

“His daughter is a rich man” Awwww God bless you both. Your Dad looks great, T…and most importantly, looks happy "

oge818:

"It's well Tee...we are all here for you...love you....Hi DADDY"

mercyapollos_:

"HIS DAUGHTER IS A RICH MAN!!!! Commonnnn!!!!!!"

tinnyyy_dorisss:

"I was wondering why he was putting efforts in his lift while you were being pretty with yours until I noticed it’s not the same Love you both!❤️"

Tacha gives cost breakdown of Black Panther look

When it comes to dealing with trolls, Tacha continues to prove that she is the queen of savage responses.

The Big Brother Naija 2019 reality TV star was among those who turned up for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rather than opt for a costume look, Tacha donned a white blazer dress with a plunging neckline and flared sleeves.

Someone took to the comment section to express their displeasure over the numerous photos shared, and Tacha did not hesitate to put them in their place.

Source: Legit.ng