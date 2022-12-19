Beautiful Oyinbo Bride Dances To Kizz Daniel's 'Cough' Song As Ghanaian Groom Laughs Out Loud
- A beautiful interracial couple who have been dating for over seven years tied in the knot in Ghana
- The gorgeous Dutch bride and handsome Ghanaian groom entertained wedding guests with their energetic dance moves
- The Dutch bride has received many great compliments after her dance videos were shared on social media
A Gorgeous Dutch bride is trending on social media after a popular wedding blogger shared her dance video on social media.
In the trending video, the bride who looked stunning in her white wedding gown was seen bending her waist in opposite directions while jamming to the song.
The Ghanaian groom, Bernard Ofosu Anim who looked dashing in a custom-made suit was seen laughing and admiring his wife's dance moves.
According to the groom's Instagram posts, the happy couple has been together for over seven years always there to support each other.
Some social media users have commented on the beautiful dance video
taiwo17_onasanya
This couple are beautiful live it!!!!!
makavelli1002000
She’s stunning
lovelylou_fragrance
Aww such a cute couple congratulations girl!
sarahjanetitus
The Holland girl is very nice
cadygal
Hahahahaha congratulations to y’all!
dja_world
she know that the thing in the room odo ewu
_glitzbossconcept_
Dammmn this is lit
glitznglamevents_durham
They're so cute
princessgold636
Awww she dance more than me , She's cute @kizzdaniel
aforadjoa
SHE’S SO SWEET! BEAUTIFUL TWO
nuying_yu
What a beautiful couple
embrace.empower.enlighten
She understood the assignment. Beautiful couple.
paulsamiyah
Love has no color ❤️congratulations
lameenwataara
She is a dancer .. she hot moves
ritas_hair_care
I know for sure she will keep him hooked. While everyone is complaining
bronze_ad
Love knows no color ❤️. The jealousy in the comment section though
