Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Burna Boy was recently the cynosure of an NBA game between Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors

The Afrobeat maestro was seen in a viral video being received by American basketball fans to a loud ovation

Burna Boy in his full Odogwuness with so much swag full clad in a black ensemble walked across the home court of the NBA side Orlando Magic

Internationally famous Nigerian singer, and Afrobeat maestro, Burna Boy recently trended online after a viral video of him getting a presidential welcome at an NBA game he attended in the US.

Many of the white fans in the auditorium could be heard screaming and shouting at the top of their voices, as Burna Boy entered the arena and made his way to the courtside seat reserved for him.

Burna Boy attends an NBA game between Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors. Photo credit: @orlandomagic/@massmediaforum

Source: Instagram

The singer after the game was seen fraternizing with some of the Orlando Magic players, as they thanked him for coming out to support them.

Burna Boy is a huge fan of basketball, but it is confirmed at the moment if he is set to adopt Orlando Magic as his favourite team in the NBA.

Watch the moment Burna Boy arrive at the home court of the NBA team Orlando Magic during their game against Toronto Raptors:

See how netizens reacted to Burna Boy's reception he attended the Orlando Magic's game against Toronto Raptors

@big_dave001:

"Deep down, I want that Burna Boy shoe."

@mcdonaldharrison1507:

"If nah Wizkid ehm hug, problem for dey oo."

@blanzer001:

"Odogwu no de carry last."

@itsmeeddie_g556:

Who is this guy??? Y'all need a celeb reality check #orlandomagic I bet I been to more games and spent more money then this nobody.

@_____suavetom:

"Burna Omo werey lol."

@austyino_:

"Ahhh see as that one tall the other man Dey look am for up."

@sedobabadara:

"Burna Boy is the goat, but who is that guy he was talking he so bloody tall."

