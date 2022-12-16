As the 2023 election draws closer, the resolve of Nigerians to elect a credible leader keeps waxing stronger

Actress Kate Henshaw supports the People's Democratic Party's Peter Obi and she and others have shown that they don't just make noise online

Henshaw in a post online was seen proudly flaunting her PVC with a bright smile on her face

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Popular Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has made her choice of candidate for the 2023 election clear.

The movie star supports Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Peter Obi supporters show off their PVCs Photo credit: @k8henshaw/@wisdomblogg/@peterobigregory

Source: Instagram

After being called online noisemakers with Permanent Voters Card (PVC), Henshaw took to social media to proudly display her card.

With a huge smile on her face, the actress held out the card for all to see and following her footsteps, other Peter Obi supporters aka Obidients flaunted their PVCs.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See post below:

Nigerians react to Obidients move

objpaul:

"As e dey pain dem, e go dey sweet us."

julie_luscious_homes:

"I have collected mine too. "

donfanojustice_l:

"Me and my family my mother father and my siblings are voting for obi."

mr_anoya1:

"Because of this election I’m coming home."

adrian_devon:

"Them go soon call am online pvc, sorry ApV according to jagaban."

thebeer.house_:

"We are OBidients! Come Feb I’ll fly down to vote ️ maybe na my vote go make everything up."

Kate Henshaw struggles to hold back tears as Rita Dominic breaks down in tears

Much-loved actress Rita Dominic continued to make headlines in the media days after her white wedding to her man, Fidelis Anosike.

Lovely videos from the big event surfaced on social media, and one from the wedding preparations stirred emotions.

The short clip showed Rita Dominic breaking into tears while she was getting ready for her wedding.

Her chief bridesmaid, Michelle Dede, was seen beside her, comforting her while actress Kate Henshaw struggled hard to hold back her tears.

Fans puzzled as Kate Henshaw, 51, battles US-based choreographer on dance floor

Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw humoured members of the online community with yet another energy-packed dance video.

According to Henshaw, she got a call from US-based Nigerian choreographer, Don Flexx, to join him for Victony’s Soweto dance challenge.

The energetic actress honoured the call and she posted a video of the impressively choreographed session on her page.

Source: Legit.ng