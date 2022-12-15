Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate Omoshola provokes the unity and happiness of the world cup with a lovely video of his son, Eyitemi

The reality TV star merged old and recent videos of his son playing football in the comfort of their home while he cheered him on

The clips have elicited positive responses from social media users, with comments depicting the widespread acceptance of football.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the spirit of the season and the desire to bring the world cup home to Africa, BBN star Omashola stirs emotions on social media with a video of his son playing football while Shakira’s "It’z Time for Africa" plays in the background.

The reality TV star merged different moments, from when his son was kicking in his mother’s womb, to different stages of when he played football in the comfort of their home.

BBNaija star Omashola stirs emotions online as he shares a cute video of his son, Eyitemi, play football. Photo credit: @sholzy23

Source: Instagram

He then expresses his desire for his son to become an African football star in 2042, and appreciated Morocco's recent exploits at the ongoing Qatar FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Read Omashola's quote hailing his little champion below:

"How it kick-started and how it is going. Africa, no worry, all hope is not lost, 2042 @life_of_eyitemi WILL bring the World Cup home. "Congratulations, Morocco, you did your best."

See the video shared by Omashola of his son playing football below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Omashola's son playing football

@diane.russet:

"My champion "

@ephixmart:

"From your mouth to God's ear..Amen to your prayers."

@piremb:

"Applying for manger position."

@Fedicakes:

"Awww speak it into existence and it shall surely come to pass."

@oyoma22:

"Intentional dad, another football Legend Loading."

@chinweasnobi:

"I can see a great football player with that left leg."

@this.is_adanna:

"Wear him his other football leg boot. Our boy must make Africa proud."

@urhiofe:

"But na which country him go play for?"

@pee_blingz:

"Na my son and him we put our hope on in future."

I’m Godfather to Many Kids, Having Mine Is a Different Feeling: Omashola Shares Photo as Son Clocks 31 Days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem housemate, Omashola was super excited about his new baby boy Eyitemi Daniel Oburoh.

Omashola took to his verified Instagram page to share a heart-warming photo of himself carrying his beloved son as the boy clocked 31 days on earth.

The reality star further stated that Eyitemi's arrival is a life-changing experience for him because he has been a godfather to many kids.

Source: Legit.ng