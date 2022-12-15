Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, left fans gushing after he appreciated his family on social media

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared a rare photo showing his wife and all of his kids

According to Mr Ibu, they are his strong support system and fans gushed over the movie star’s family photos

Much-loved veteran Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, with the real name John Okafor, recently shared rare photos of his family on social media.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the movie star posted snaps showing his wife and their kids to the joy of many fans.

In the photos, Mr Ibu’s kids were seen wearing matching white outfits while he rocked a simple black top and jeans. His wife on the other hand wore a flowery patterned two-piece outfit.

Actor Mr Ibu shares rare family photo. Photos: @realmribu

Taking to the caption of the photos, Mr Ibu then explained how much of a strong support system he has in his family. He also specially thanked his wife for being an amazing person.

He wrote:

“Family is indeed everything! Am grateful to God for giving me such a supportive and strong system @realiburess An amazing wife and mother! God bless you for all you do!”

See the family photos below:

Fans gush over rare photos of Mr Ibu with his wife and kids

Shortly after the movie veteran celebrated his family on social media, a number of netizens reacted to the post. Read some of their comments below:

chinelomark:

"It's always your facial expressions for me❤️"

only1_big_fred:

"I can smell another upcoming mr ibu sha , But make I continue with my play "

nani.kudz:

"I don see another Ibu "

preciouschidinmaofficial:

"God bless your family sir "

omoyemeh_special:

"The boy in front of you is Mr Ibu junior."

joshblen32:

"Last don has his dads body, what a beautiful family."

jenniegoldgold:

"Nawaoooo see resemblance "

emmezzy:

"Papa must born 1 like himself."

