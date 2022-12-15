Singer Paul Okoye of Psqaure continues to trend days after unveiling his new and younger lover Ifeoma

Paul Okoye reacting to a post about his new lover went on to hail beautiful, slim women, adding that they were his spec

The singer's comment has sparked debate on social media as many netizens gave different opinions

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of the Psquare group, who is also known as Rudeboy, continues to make headlines since making his new relationship with his young lover, Ifeoma, public.

Paul, however, got people talking as he reacted to a post of his new lover reposted by popular blogger Tunde Ednut.

Paul Okoye speaks about his spec. Credit: @iamkingrudy @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

Tunde Ednut captioned the video with a eulogy to slim ladies.

He wrote:

"Shout out to all the beautiful slim beauties out there…. Keep winning”

See the post below:

Paul Okoye on his spec

Taking to the comment section, Paul spoke about his love for portable ladies, adding that he’s not moved by a woman’s backside.

He wrote:

“My taste is different … nyash no de move me, #portable”

See Paul Okoye's comment below:

Screenshot of Paul Okoye's comment. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Paul Okoye's comment

See some of the reactions below:

only1remmy:

"@iamkingrudy but this na man nah."

dah__mee__lola:

"@iamkingrudy hope say you never eat vegetables soup."

casi_eche:

"@iamkingrudy something you can move around bro... very portable."

temitopelamina4:

"@iamkingrudy I like the shape like that skeleton shape, u try sir. U carry eyes go market."

___madey:

"@iamkingrudy me too o . Na who nyash help ?"

airmax_thebadguy:

"@iamkingrudy but she no fine na boss."

spicequeencanada:

"@iamkingrudy too correct abeg. Wahala for who dey chase those fake nyash wey don full everywhere. All the best King Rudy #eNoEasyEeee ❤️."

Source: Legit.ng