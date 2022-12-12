American superstar, actor Tom Cruise has reportedly made his return to South Africa following his visit in February

Earlier this year, Legit.ng reported that the Hollywood actor was spotted in Kwazulu Natal and Limpopo

This time around, Tom was spotted in Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg this past Tuesday, 6 December

Photos of the Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise allegedly in Johannesburg, made rounds on social media

Tom Cruise is in Mzansi again. Image: @tomcruise/Instagram and killarneycountryclub/Instagram

Source: UGC

According to News24, the actor was in the country again to finish filming the 8th instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise.

The Killarney Country Club took to Instagram to share that the KCC team had the privilege of meeting the actor on his day trip to Johannesburg, also adding "What an experience! "

KCC marketing manager, Amber Daneen told News24 that Tom Cruise's chopper landed at Killarney Country Club and dropped him off there and the security escorted him off the property.

"He then came back about two or three hours later and agreed to meet some of our staff members. And then he left again on his way," Amber said as quoted by the publication.

People have since reacted to Killarney Country Club Instagram post and here are a few reactions. @isabelatje said:

"It’s amazing to see these photos I love him!!"

@etzebethjohan wrote:

"He was here at KZN South Coast last. Land his chopper at Margate Airport..."

@angelsbreath_sonksyn commented:

Wow so awesome. Was he there for business?

@yasminbulbulia:

" omg like I so envy you guys ! I’ve had the biggest crush on him since I was 12 gonna be 50 very soon ! Now this wud of been THE best gift ever!"

Tom Cruise excites fans as he hints at setting up camp in South Africa

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actor sparked sweet reactions on social media after hinting that he could consider living in South Africa.

A video shared online captured the moment Cruise was welcomed by fans after a hectic day of shooting in the country.

I'd love to. Living here permanently would be great. My family and I have always wanted to come to South Africa," he said.

Source: Briefly.co.za