In his own words, acclaimed Hollywood action star Tom Cruise might one day be calling South Africa his home

Tom touched down in his six-seater helicopter after a day of shooting, where he was greeted by a band of excited fans

Much to the actor's delight, the overzealous stans had taken the time to draw his name and the shape of a heart in the sand

Hollywood A-lister and bonafide stuntman Tom Cruise is enjoying the "African safari" if his latest big reveal is anything to go by.

The Mission Impossible star, who is in South Africa to shoot the eighth film in the global franchise, was a picture of sheer delight when he touched back down in the luxury Hoedspruit Wildlife Estate in Limpopo after a day of shooting on Friday.

Tom Cruise has expressed wanting to move to South Africa permanently. Image: James Bearne/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

TimesLIVE reported that Tom boards a helicopter every day to fly out to the film set located a stone's throw away from his opulent lodgings. The American's die-hard admirers have begun the ritual of showing up to catch a glimpse of him on his return home.

Among his loyal cast of followers, the Owtram family shared a video on YouTube that shows Tom disembarking from his helicopter. Shortly after, he is confronted by a massive heart drawn in the sand by his excited fans, who revel in the moment of seeing his excitement.

Tom expressed his gratitude to his fans and took the time to pose for pictures. One person then motioned to ask the action hero if he would consider moving to Mzansi permanently, to which Tom responded leisurely, News24 reported.

"I'd love to. Living here permanently would be great. My family and I have always wanted to come to South Africa," he said.

Source: Legit.ng