A man made accurate predictions in the matches involving Portugal, Morocco, France and England and they turned out accordingly

Many people who earlier saw his post mocked him for how ridiculous his predictions were to them

After the matches, there were people who still got angry that they never believed so much in his prediction to bet high on it

A man with the Twitter account, @sportingking365, generated massive reactions online after his predictions went according to plan.

In a very short post on Friday, December 9, the man tweet that Morocco would win Portugal and France would emerge victorious in their match against England the following day.

People as described the man as a person who sees the future. Photo source: @kydr001, @dizboicole

Nigerians won millions in bets

When he made the post, many thought he was drunk as they wondered how a team like Morocco would displace Ronaldo's team.

Not only did the African team upset the Portuguese, but France went ahead to defeat England out of the Qatar World Coup campaign even when Harry Kane had the opportunity to take two penalties.

Immediately both game went as planned, the man's tweet went viral as people who took his bets posted the millions of naira they won.

@stakewisee said:

"I won this same game."

@BusyBrain202 said:

"I dey among the lucky winner o."

@betwin_247 said:

"Just gave me 10.5m for December. I'll give 500k to the 1st 100 people that RT this."

@aystickz said:

"Thank God I saw this earlier. Thanks man, N5.7million won."

@OlayiwoleIsaac said:

"Congratulations baba new king are emerging. We know those wey dey feed the street. Even if you see it you won't play no hard feelings. Congratulations to the rich kid that played."

@carefulWealth said:

"Thanks 1.3m."

@Theopulenceman said:

"The Man who saw tomorrow."

Another man predicted World Cup match accurately

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, @Prodr3amer, became an internet sensation after tweeting about what the scores would be between Argentina vs Netherlands in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

What amazed people was that he came on Twitter on Friday, December 9, hours before the match to say he saw in his dream that the match would stall into penalty shootouts that would give Argentina victory.

He accurately predicted that that full 90 minutes match would end in 2-2. As at 70 minutes into the match, Netherlands was at a great disadvantage with no goal to Argentina's two. Everything change towards the match as they equalised.

Source: Legit.ng