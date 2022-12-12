Famous Nigerian skit maker Sabinus recently sparked emotions with a video of him whining and twisting his waist to a song by Bayani that went viral

The video that has now caught the attention of many netizens online was shared on Don Jazzy's page

Investor Sabinus, as he is usually referred to, could be seen putting his mercurial dancing skills on display as he grabbed hold of a wall with intentions of peppering the gram with his moves

Ace comedian and skit maker Sabinus recently took the gram to show off his mercurial dancing skills in a viral clip, that even caught the attention of record label executive, Don Jazzy.

A hilarious video recently trended online that captured many people's attention by the famous funny man Sabinus as he jumps on the #tatatata challenge started by Mavin record label artiste Bayani.

Skit maker Sabinus trends online as he jumps singer Bayani's new tatata challenge. Photo credit:@mrfunny1_/@itsbayani

Source: Instagram

The viral clip was shared by Don Jazzy on his social media page, while he hailed Oga Funny for putting up proper Investor vibes as he whined and twisted his waist like a belly dancer.

At some point, in the hilarious dance video, Sabinus even went ahead to grab hold of a wall as he continued dancing in a way only an investor can.

Watch the viral clip of Sabinus dancing to #Tatata below:

See how netizens reacted to viral videos of Sabinus whining his waist while dancing

@king_ugobest:

"Sabinus whine pass some people girlfriends."

@ayam_praise:

"Sabinus pack 3 babes yansh for himself."

@dee_vjaycare.ng:

"Sabinus yanch even big pass my own, I just Dey playyyy."

@ffigp1:

"Sabi nwa la shake bum bum."

@tesacollections:

"Who go shake yansh for me bayi."

@ify_blizz:

"I no wine reach u oo Jesus Haha I just de laugh myself."

@k.man_212:

"This Investor is suspicious."

