A video which showed the moment a man took delivery of his N13,000 burger from Don Jazzy's new food business

In the video, the man can be heard asking the delivery guy for the whereabouts of Ayra Starr who he believes should have delivered the burger

Several internet users who saw the video have reacted with amusement to the man's demand for the Rush crooner

DOn Jazzy's new food business, Jazzy's Burger continues to generate loads of reactions on social media.

Recently, a video surfaced online which showed the moment a man received his burger package which cost N13,000, from the delivery man.

Photos of Don Jazzy, a delivery guy and Ayra Starr. Credit: @donjazzy, @thetattleroom, @ayrastarr

However, the man whose voice can be heard in the background was not expecting a regular delivery guy to bring his burger to him, especially after paying N13,000 - which is several times more expensive than a regular burger.

He can be heard in the video questioning the delivery man, asking why Ayra Starr - one of Don Jazzy's artists - wasn't the one who delivered the meal considering the amount he paid.

Check out the video below:

cyril_unusual:

"13k? Everybody for Marvin's music must deliver am to my door step o "

nnabuchi:

"Ayra star to deliver what ?? as per Santa Claus or what."

janeotah:

"Please leave my mini skirt girl alone "

dishes_by_pwesh_kitchen:

"Truth be told, I love don jazzy but this burger is too expensive, make una dey talk true"

nkem.frances:

"Na all Mavin crew go come ... just try order the 300k package fess."

abuja_shopperholic:

"Normally na Arya Starr supposed deliver."

demzy_maam:

"Na don jazzy for carry am come"

