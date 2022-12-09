Singer Mohbad seems to have finally settled for a life without his former Marlian label as fans pointed out a new change in his outfit

Mohbad, who flooded his Instagram page with pictures of him looking all fresh and cleaned up was seen making use of a belt

Fans couldn’t help but point out the belt as some said he has finally abandoned the Marlian no-belt code, which was made popular by Naira Marley

Nigerian singer Mohbad has set his focus fully on his music career since terminating his contract with Naira Marley’s Marlian record label.

Mohbad, who recently released a new song dubbed Weekend is set to drop the visual and it is a big deal for him as he finally gets to do things his way.

Mohbad used a belt and this surprised fans. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

However, new pictures which the singer shared showed him looking all fresh. This has stirred reactions from his fans and some pointed out that he’s now using a belt which negates the Marlian no-belt rule made popular by his former label boss Naira Marley.

See the pictures below:

Netizens react to Mohbad’s new pics

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

lifestyleoforezzy:

"Imole bad no worry."

dongo_gram:

"So na naira no let you use belt all these while ."

pabloeazi_tb:

"Mohbad don dey use belt ."

prime_minister177:

"You comot for Malians you buy belt ."

demi.ache:

"Mohbad you sure say you no no be my future husband cus I just dey dream about you Tall chocolate skin guy my fav."

the.unknownboy__:

"Imole bad no worry.. they are not ready yet imole ️."

Mohbad terminates contract with Naira Marley's label

Mohbad made headlines after a letter from his lawyers announcing the termination of his contract with Naira Marley's Marlian Records surfaced online.

This was after Mohbad had a few days ago taken to social media to share a disturbing video as he claimed he was assaulted by Marlain label members.

The letter, which went viral, was titled “Termination Notice”, and it read in part that Marlian label boss orchestrated and carried out attacks on Mohbad.

Source: Legit.ng