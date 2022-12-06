Veteran singer Timaya recently shared a new post on Twitter, but some of his followers are attributing it to Zazu singer Portable

Timaya used the word Akoi in his tweet, a word which is popular with Portable, who tends to say it at any given opportunity

Some followers, while reacting to Timaya’s post, tipped Portable, who is known for his many controversies, to react

Nigerian veteran singer Timaya has been promoting his recently released song, Sweet Us, on his social media handle.

However, the singer in a tweet used a word attributed to the controversial singer Portable Zazu.

Timaya uses popular slang in a tweet. Credit: @timayatimaya @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Timaya simply wrote on his Twitter timeline

“Akoi grace is plenty.”

See the tweet below:

Netizens claim Portable Zazu could come for Timaya

In reaction to Timaya’s tweet, some followers claimed the Zazu singer could reply. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Hamzatsaliu:

"Portable influence ."

ipinoluwa:

"Portable is coming for u ."

nathaneng:

"Music too much for your body. EgberiPapa."

ochelablacklion:

"Portable go soon come for you ."

datruthsperks:

"When potable go attack you now."

sxxxten:

"I go see my own grace too✌️."

michaelbabatunde:

"You're simply the Goat of South South."

