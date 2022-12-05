Popular singer Small Doctor recently held his Omobetter concert, and his fans trooped out in their numbers to support him

The singer got the shock of his life and his mouth was left hanging when Teni came on stage to perform

Teni and Small Doctor eventually hugged each other, and the Power Rangers crooner congratulated her colleague

Nigerian singer Teni made Small Doctor very happy after she surprisingly showed up at the musician's Omobetter concert.

In a video shared by Small Doctor himself, Teni from backstage stopped the music playing, and Small Doctor's jaw dropped immediately after he sighted her.

After a few seconds, Teni moved closer and held her colleague in a tight embrace as she congratulated him.

The Billionaire crooner also reiterated her love for Small Doctor, who was still recovering from the shock of seeing her before facing the huge crowd to perform.

"SuGar Mummy Of Lagos Gave Us A Surprise @tenientertainer Love You Sis #omoBETTERConcert4"

Watch the video below:

Seyi Vibez and Zlatan Ibile also made a surprise appearance and Small Doctor shared clips from their performance.

"@seyi_vibez Na Ham.. Na HamSurprise Inu Shaka‍♂️ #omoBETTERConcert4.

"ZANKU @zlatan_ibile Gave Us A Surprise & Shutdown @bella_shmurda Gbemidebe Agege Say BOKO‍♂️ #omoBETTERConcert4"

Watch the videos below:

Nigerians react to Teni's surprise

adediwurablarkgold:

"This is beautiful to watch... So genuine ❤️"

amplified_ent:

"This is what they call true love ❤️"

ibkdtvgirl:

"Awww this is beautiful favourite "

d_body_nation:

"You no dey hear Omo better ,na as he dey do better ,People go dey do better for you too ❤️"

mr_andrew_diego:

"Teni is looking so amazing I love it ❤️❤️"

dollyhp__on_to_vibes:

"Baba no fit talk ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

oriade_dina:

"Bruhhh!!!!!! This is hard."

