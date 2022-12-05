Outspoken actor Uche Maduagwu in a quick response in his ever-controversial manner has reacted to Ned Nwoko's recent comment about polygamy

Uche slammed the politician for saying he was serving Delta state and Nigeria at large by marrying many wives

The social commentator also noted that Ned Nwoko is unfit for any political office and has zero understanding about service to those he represents

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu recently got people talking online with a post he shared on his page about popular Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko who is also the husband of his colleague Regina Daniels.

Uche Maduagwu in his viral post had slammed Ned Nwoko for a comment he made during a recent interview where he said by marrying many wives he was serving Nigeria.

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu slams Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko, for saying he married many wives as an act of service to Nigeria. Photo credit: @uchemaduagwu/@nednwoko@/reginadaniels

Ned Nwoko has five official wives publicly acknowledged with his youngest, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels being the most famous.

However, Maduagwu in his post revealed that he has a problem with the way Ned treats his other wives by relegating them to the background. He noted that Nwoko is always seen at public events and gatherings with Regina Daniels and not with his other wives.

See Uche Maduagwu's post reacting to Ned Nwoko's comment about marrying many wives:

See how netizens reacted to Uche Maduagwu's statement about Ned Nwoko and his harem women

@bettiefoodresources_kano:

"On top the fake alert Dem no want make we hear word, ancestor capping trash."

@ifynwawulu:

"Old yeye man wey dey behaved like secondary school boy. I blamed Daniels family for giving that small gal to him because of money in the name of marriage."

@kingjulliet:

"She is looking more older than her age now 'my grandpa' money is not everything."

@monjama5684:

"So Oga Ned don’t have better things to offer his people than having many wives and be treating the others like trash old age don dey affect his brain oh."

@cjoy32754:

"Let those evil womanizers keep decieving themselves, I don't blame them."

@sererose7:

"Correct man wise man uche that's why I followed you. You full of sense."

@ricardoprinzz:

"@uchemaduagwu shey u see say u are fighting a lost battle. Polygamy is part of us either we like it or not. Either a pastor marries one or two wives ko kan aiye or either a Christian marries more than one, na their luck."

@olomuboy_xclusiv:

"Africans had their own tradition before the so call white men came with their own pattern most of u guys and ladies commenting are just bunch of clowns chasing clouts like ur boss here polygamy has never being an issue till we felt we should copy the white man’s tradition. Most of u who are divorcée’s are still talking but u guys had one wife and husband so what happened focus on ur lives recking like a ship."

