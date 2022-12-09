Wizkid's manager and third baby mama Jada Pollock has had an amazing year so far, and she took to social media to let the world know

The mum of two disclosed how big and challenging this year turned out for her, saying she hasn't had time to soak it all in

Jada also challenged the coming year to live up to how great 2022 turned out for her

Wizkid's third baby mama and manager Jada Pollock's year has been a great one, and with a heart full of gratitude, she expressed her joy online.

The mum of two disclosed that she hasn't had time to soak in how good, big and challenging the year turned out for her.

Jada who shared a photo of herself with Zion in a Rolls Royce also added that she feels overwhelmed with happiness, joy, and love and challenged 2023 to live up to this year's achievements.

She tweeted:

"2022 has been so good 2 me! Probably one of the biggest, most challenging years thus far! I haven’t had a moment to stop & take it in. I can wholeheartedly say i feel overwhelmed with happiness, joy & love.Ending this year with my heart heart full! 2023 U got a lot to live up 2❤️"

View the tweet below:

Reactions to Jada's tweet

@Slaymillz2:

"Jada is driving RR, that’s dope. Real wealth not clout chasing."

@energyprovider_:

"Jada is not a lucky woman. She is hardworking and I admire her hutsle❤️❤"

@realbig_shak:

"Waking up to such beautiful tweet is everything. This is all FC wish for you. Love, happiness and joy. Continue souring high lady Jada."

jujutsuNobara:

"I hope people know this woman had her own wealth before Having children with Wiz Abi? Like a whole incredible career and plenty money!"

@drackooSzn7:

"Na Wiz snap this pic."

@sashathecreativ

"Her work ethic, and accomplishments are really underrated!!! I want to see this woman on more panels, articles, collaborations. She’s a gem to the industry. Her success story, and journey is inspirational."

