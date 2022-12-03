Actor Williams Uchemba's wife is a rich kid all through and she recently tried the popular gari for the first time in her life

In a video shared by the movie star, his hesitant wife had a variety of side options to choose from

Even though the mum of one pointed out that the garri was sandy, her hubby revealed that she is now addicted to it

Popular Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has sparked reactions on social media with a video of his wife Brunella.

According to the movie star, his woman had never taken the popular Nigerian lifesaver garri in her entire life, a typical ajebutter (rich kid) behaviour.

Williams Uchemba's wife stirs reactions with viral video Photo credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by the actor, he was heard giving Brunella several options to take her garri with before spoon-feeding her.

The mum of one confessed that the garri wasn't what she expected as it was sandy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

An update from Uchemba revealed that his wife is now addicted to garri like most Nigerians.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

soshatilouna:

"Abeg make una get out. Addicted to garri. I hate such nonsense. Are you mocking garri or what."

ifeomas_:

"Awww rich kids she said is sanding "

isaac_ope1:

"If you call this one garri again I go vex for you you don see my own type of garri."

iam_____starboy:

"No be una fault sha na too much money cause this rubbish."

adanna_peters:

" garri wey dey save life na him Nigerian person never take before "

precious_boat:

"Wow rich kid you never drink garri before wow wow "

Williams Uchemba’s luxurious sitting room stirs the attention of netizens

Ace Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba trended online as fans couldn't help but gush at his state-of-the-art living room that he shared clips of in a post on his page.

The actor shared photos of himself and his beautiful wife Brunella as they shared some quality family time.

However, in reaction to the photos shared by Uchemba, Nigerians couldn't help but admire the actor's stunningly well-set living room and its exotic feeling.

Source: Legit.ng