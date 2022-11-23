Nigerian rapper Chinko Ekun has shared his opinion on education and the need for young people to learn skills

The rapper, who stressed that education is not a scam, however, added that it is not a yardstick to success

Chinko Ekun mentioned other areas children need to be taught to make a living outside of education

Popular rapper Chinko Ekun is making headlines after he spoke about the need for young people to look outside school education to earn a living.

The rapper, who is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), said people could gain more exposure and evolve by staying up to date with evolving technology.

Chinko Ekun says there is need for people to evolve with technology. Credit: @chinkotiger

According to Chinko Ekun, education is not a scam, but there are other skills and talents young people can build on to make a decent living for themselves.

In his words:

"Education no be scam. But it ain’t the yardstick to success. Two ways to interpret or decipher. A child needs to be learned to catch up with technology and how the world is evolving. A child should be taught that a living can be made via sports, skills, talents, and more."

See his post below:

Netizens agree with Chinko Ekun

See some of the reactions below:

kexx_10:

"The most important thing is to know how to read and write and also be able to understand what you read but real success comes from being productive, smart and innovative."

misschidel:

"Yes is not a yardstick for success but is a necessity."

classicfather26:

"Some of us didn't have the opportunity to further more but na street be our school and street thought me a lot of things."

joelilyofficial:

"It’s not but yet again in all thy getting, Get Educated."

Chinko Ekun shares heartfelt testimony

Chinko Ekun shared a heartfelt testimony at the famous Harvesters ministries owned by Bolaji Idowu.

In a viral video, the rapper shared an untold truth about how his life went from grace to grass within months after he fought with his record label, YBNL, owned by Olamide Baddo.

The singer disclosed that while staying with Aloma DMW, he got so depressed and frustrated.

Source: Legit.ng