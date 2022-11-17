Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez responded to a post by a netizen after he was compared with controversial singer Portable Zazu

Blaqbonez, in a short statement, urged the netizen not to disrespect the Zazu crooner, who has remained in the spotlight since his collaboration with Olamide

The Back in Uni rapper’s reaction has left many talking while others couldn’t help but laugh over it

Popular rapper Blaqbonez is making headlines after he joined a conversation where a netizen pitched him against Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu.

The netizen identified with the username @kevinismael72 took to his Twitter handle to ask his followers to pick between Portable and Blaqbonez.

Reacting to the tweet, Blaqbonez issued a warning as he urged the netizen not to disrespect Portable, a statement that has stirred mixed reactions.

Blaqbonez wrote:

“Don’t disrespect Portable.”

Reactions as Blaqbonez tells fans not to disrespect Portable

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sport_gist360:

"Blaqbonez just no want wahala... Make una stop eeeeetttt oooh."

unitedfc99:

"Justice for portable."

decencychiemeka:

"I'm sure if portable see this, he won't understand the sarcasm ."

hectorvybez:

"Black never disappoints."

ademola6363:

"Oloye portable."

troubleman001:

"Yes don’t disrespect Portable cos e no easy to put words together to form music, just try and see."

annibea3134:

"Ah no compare ooo, portable na trenches millionaire."

white_neurons:

"@teeh_lyfstyle Akoi panti ."

ashytuns:

"Wisdom best way to avoid wahala with person wey Dey ment let him win it’s a win win situation ."

_tylerbankz_:

"Portable Dey him own now una wan make he use police carry everybody ."

brainbox_001:

"nah jeje portable sit down, una sha like wahala if start shouting grammy don reap me nah wetin una like abi ."

Mama Portable emerges online

Portable Zazu stirred funny reactions after he shared a video of an elderly woman who declared herself Mama Portable.

In the short clip, the elderly woman said Portable is her son, and she wants to see him.

To further express her love for the Zazu singer, the elderly woman raised her shoulders in a similar way he does.

In her words:

"Na me mama Portable, Na me be mama Zazu. I want to see my son Portable."

