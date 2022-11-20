Fuji Opera is set to return this December with top performances from Fuji veterans, including Kwam 1, Saheed Osupa, among others

The concert, which is scheduled to take place on December 8, will take place at one of Lagos’ iconic music venues Muri Okunola Park

The 2021 edition of the event had more than 15,000 concertgoers in attendance and over 1 million online streamers

As Nigerians prepare for the December period, popular live music concert Fuji Opera is set to return in 2022 after the massive turn-up witnessed in 2021.

The concert, which is scheduled for December 8th, makes a comeback with Fuji Vibrations which will provide a one-of-a-kind live music experience showcasing exceptional talent from Fuji stars at Muri Okunola Park, one of Lagos' most iconic music venues.

Fuji Opera makes a comeback in 2022. Credit: @kingsaheedosupa @tayecurrencyofficial @kingwasiuayinde

Source: Instagram

Top Fuji artistes, including Alhaji Sefiu Alao, KS1 Malaika, Taye Currency, King Saheed Osupa, and the Mayegun of Egbaland, K1 De Ultimate will be paired with emerging Fuji talents to create dynamic sounds and thrilled attendees.

What Fuji Opera 2021 looked like

In December 2021, the first edition of Fuji Vibrations featured General Ayinla Kollington, Alhaji Rasheed Merenge, Saheed Osupa, Adio Atawewe, Remi Aluko, Kolade Onanuga, also known as KWAM 2, and many other upcoming acts with over 15,000 concertgoers in attendance and over 1 million online streamers.

The 2020 edition was attended by over 20,000 people

The Fuji Opera which premiered in December 2020 at the Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre in Lagos, had over 20,000 people in attendance, including schoolchildren, culture custodians and other corporate and social Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng