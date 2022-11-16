Iyabo Ojo's beautiful daughter Priscilla recently took to social media to call out a young boy who was first in her DMs

After what looked like he was ignored, the boy identified as Tunmise decided to drop a comment calling the influencer ugly

Priscila wasted no time in exposing the boy and different opinions and thoughts have taken over social media

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, has got social media buzzing over a recent action she took against a young troll.

In the post which has made the rounds online, the influencer exposed a young boy identified as Tunmise after he called her ugly.

Apparently, Tunmise was in Priscy's DM where he called her his amiable superstar, and he got no response.

The boy then took to her comment section on one of her posts and finally found a way to get himself noticed.

Nigerians react to Priscy's post

obedd_lee:

"Na money she get pass am, una be same age."

jeffryprettypretty:

"Na this small boy you dey take serious?"

aimurie_bee:

"Kid or no kid. Na so them Dey start."

sauceprince1:

"Lol. He didn’t do well, he actually acted his age, let’s forgive him, he is just an over fed child. Something like obesity, you feel me?"

iamrealebere:

"When they praise you in private you won't recognize but when they abuse you in public you started acting funny, why didn't you publish his praise on your DM but because he waited for your reply no sign then he chose vauwlence and now he's voom in public ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

thedeltabeauty:

"This one na small Pikin wey never get sense, ignore or block."

drealjosh:

"He’s obviously a kid."

