Veteran Nigerian singer 2baba has stirred reactions online with the birthday shoutout he shared on his page celebrating his wife, Annie Idibia

The Afrobeat legend had been criticised by netizens about an earlier birthday post celebrating Annie, as many noted that it was not benefitting the actress

2baba, in another audacious move, shared another post calling his actress wife his girlfriend in a hilarious post

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A birthday shoutout shared online by veteran singer 2baba celebrating his actress wife, Annie Idibia, has gone viral, stirring reactions.

2baba had earlier been dragged online by some netizens because of how he celebrated his wife. Some had noted that the veteran singer's birthday message on his page celebrating Annie was too short and lacked effort.

2baba stirs reaction online with a funny post he shared on his page celebrating his wife Annie Idibia's birthday. Photo credit:@official2baba

Source: Instagram

However, in response to the criticisms, the Afrobeat musician shared another clip, a hilarious skit of a young boy's voice that was serenading his lover.

But the shocking part about the new post is that it has still drawn further attention, as it was noted that 2baba referred to Annie as his girlfriend instead of wife..

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post by 2baba celebrating Annie that has stirred reactions online:

Read some of the comments that 2baba's post celebrating Annie generated online:

@annieidibia1:

"Na wa oooo!!!! Y this guy go Dey talk sey I be hin GF naaaa!! Taaaaaa!!! @alexxekubo bin introduce us ooo... just this Friday ooo! Today I don bin him GF ??? Oga No Dey confuse all my toaster na??? I come hear sey ——you be better heartbreaker !! I no want again ooo"

@iamnasboi:

"Happy birthday mama @annieidibia1 more life."

@lady_lauz:

"2Baba you didn't say meet my wife you will have to re post o b4 online inlaws complain again o."

@_the_amazon:

"Online in-laws, I hope this meets ur approval now?"

@onyeozii:

"Celebrate her anyway you deem fit bro. Ignore woke social media attorneys."

@mhizscyllajohanna:

"Which one be birthday blessings my queen, oga write something for her biko."

@cherrycoco_9800:

"The online jury and judges… the legend has done it again… I hope you all are okay. Yeye wey dey smell."

"Our love isn't for everybody": Annie Idibia shares loved-up video after 2baba's heartfelt apology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nigerian actress Annie Idibia has wholeheartedly accepted the public apology tendered by her husband, 2baba.

The singer had shared a post where he genuinely apologised for being a terrible husband and father.

Annie, in her reply, reiterated her undying love for her husband and noted that their kind of love is not for everyone.

Source: Legit.ng