Actress Iyabo Ojo has come out to clear the air days after she was put on full blast by former governor Ayo Fayose’s brother, Isaac

The actress in a lengthy video shared on Instagram explained her side of the story while stressing that she offered to resolve the matter but Isaac had already escalated it to the public

Responding to her video, Isaac in a fresh post shared on his personal page tendered his apology to the actress, adding that the food at her restaurant is of top quality

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo in a recent Instagram video addressed her recent fracas with Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti state governor.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Fayose uploaded a video to social media in which he called out the actress for the poor service he received from her fast food joint.

Iyabo Ojo claps back at ex-governor Fayose's brother. Photo: @iyaboojofeespris/@isaacfayoseoriginal

Fayose had shared a video of a plate of peppersoup that cost him N7000 but only contained three pieces of bone.

In her recent video, the actress explained that she was informed about the development by her friend and Fayose’s cousin, Toyin Lawani (Tiannah), and she immediately requested for his bank account to initiate a refund.

According to her, Lawani didn’t respond to the message early enough and by the next morning, it was the first order of business she instructed her manager and supervisor to attend to.

Ojo said she made sure to tell her workers to prepare a fresh plate of fish peppersoup as compensation for the unsatisfactory service encountered by Fayose.

The actress, however, noted that it became a surprise when other people started sending her the video from Lawani, and that was when she realized that Fayose uploaded the video to social media.

Ojo queried Fayose's motive and suggested that he only wanted to ruin the reputation of her business. According to her, there was no need to make the video public when efforts were already underway to address his complaints.

Watch her speak below:

Fayose tenders apology

Shortly after the video, Fayose returned to his Instagram page with a video in which he stressed that he has been a good customer of the restaurant for about a year.

According to him, he made his complaints and didn't get any response from her workers, which forced him to contact Lawani.

Fayose said he didn't get any response from Lawani which was why he shared the video on his WhatsApp status.

He, however, added that he had no intention of ruining her business and tendered an apology.

Watch him speak below:

