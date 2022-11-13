A Nigerian lady who lodged in a Lagos hotel with her man had issues with him and left the place in anger

However, when she calmed down and decided to return, she was shocked to meat another girl running things with her man

The video capturing the moment was posted on Instagram on Sunday, November 13 and it has gone viral

There was a mild drama at a hotel in Lagos state after a lady caught her man lodging with another girl.

In the video, the lady created a serious scene and even invited the police to arrest her man and the new girl.

According to the story, the lady originally lodged with her man in the hotel for two weeks but left because they had a quarrel.

A new girl comes to replace her

When her heart probably calmed down, she decided to make a come back and reunite with her man.

However, she was shocked to find that after she left, her man brought a new girl to keep him warm.

The lady in question faired up as conflict ensued and attracted the attention of passers by who captured the trending video.

The video has stirred reactions among Nigerians who rushed to the comments to bare their minds.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@naija.bakers said:

"What did I just watch? Parents teach your girl child now. Teach them to respect themselves."

@leaddyskincare commented:

"What is wrong with people? Why mess up with someone’s ment and emotions? For two years? How will she go into another relationship without being messed up?"

@iambgo reacted:

"What me I don’t understand is what the police is supposed to do here. This is not even a civil case. Boyfriend and girlfriend matter, na una family and friends go settle am and if them no fit, na to go your separate ways. A broken relationship is better than a broken marriage."

@misschidel said:

"Eyia she really love the guy for her to be pained. Meanwhile no the stress yourself over man cause who won cheat go cheat and who won mellow down go still mellow down."

