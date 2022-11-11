Popular singer Blaqbonez recently made a shocking revelation on social media about how he protects himself from tension on social media

The musician via his tweet revealed that he always thought less of himself years ago while watching people's Instagram story as well as their Snapchat

It turns out that a lot of Nigerians share the same idea of protecting their mental health like Blaqbonez

Popular Nigerian singer Blaqbonez has revealed that four years ago, he stopped watching people's lifestyle through their Instagram story and Snapchat.

According to the Back In Uni crooner, watching those stories always made him feel less of himself because people always seemed to have perfect lives.

Blaqbinez reveals he doesn't watch people's stories on IG and Snapchat Photo credit: @BlaqBonez

Source: Instagram

Blaqbonez then decided that he won't watch those stories anymore, and it's been four years since he let himself be tensioned again.

"4 years ago i stopped watching people’s IG & snapchat stories, because it always made me feel less of myself, people always seemed to have this perfect life, i told myself I won’t let then tension me. I still don’t watch people’s stories. #AskBlaqbonez"

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Blaqbonez's tweet

@Orevabigdreamz:

"This is cap, no way you’d tell me you don’t watch people’s story , so if you don’t watch how did you find out Wizkid posted your album on his story ? Guy leave that yeye talk."

@the_doyinsola:

"Loool same! I don't want to know what you're up to."

@temihbae:

"Thought it was only me..The best decision ever."

@rahman_rufai:

"Sameee. Except I'm extremely bored. On whatsapp I even delete numbers just so I won't be seeing their status, muting isn't enough."

@IyereKristoffer:

"It's crazyy how this is so funny and soooo accurate. I swear, it's LOW-KEY one of the reasons why I don't view stories across various social media apps except on good days. My decision is less than a year ago tho."

