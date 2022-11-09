Veteran actress Lilian Bach is 52 today November 9, and to mark the special occasion, she shared breathtaking photos

The movie star rocked a black and gold A line dress with fine details and accessories

Bach can pass for a woman younger than 50, and her fans could not help but gush over her as they celebrated with her

Veteran actress Lilian Bach turned 52 today, Wednesday, November 9, and she has been well celebrated by fans and colleagues.

To mark the special occasion, the movie star shared gorgeous photos specially taken for her big day.

Lilian Bach celebrates 52nd birthday Photo credit: @iamlilianbach

Source: Instagram

Bach dazzled in a black and gold dress with fine details around the chest area with a fur shawl draped over her shoulders.

The actress had light makeup with a red lipstick on, as well as accessories to match.

Her caption for the past was a show of gratitude to her maker.

"Another year of grace. Another year of mercy. Another year of God’s faithfulness. Thank you Jehovah as I add another blessed year today. Happy birthday to me."

See the posts below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Lilian Bach

emekaikeofficial:

"Happy Blessed Birthday my dear ❤️"

iamellamensah:

"Happy birthday Mama ❤️ "

ekoabiolajewel:

"Happy birthday @iamlilianbach wishing you continuous blessings in your life IJN"

nkirusylvanus_real:

"Happy birthday woman of grace!"

smartiny_chubytex:

"Happy birthday to you sis Lilly,, age gracefully and remain blessed."

kwame_adom.01:

"❤️❤️is she actually 52!? Woww"

sylvianduka:

"Happy birthday most beautiful. Love you ❤️❤️"

bryanokwara:

"So gorgeous ❤️❤️ happy birthday matie"

liliandouglas___:

"Happy glorious birthday most beautiful momma, keep growing and glowing in God's fulfillment ❤️"

shittuabiona05:

"Many happy returns to our special Lily mama. U will celebrate more in good health and more wealth. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

