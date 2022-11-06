Popular Nigerian singer, Buju BNXN, caused an online buzz after he took delivery of his new Mercedes Benz

The music star splurged millions on the new ride and shared videos of it online to the joy of fans

Buju BNXN stirred mixed reactions as fans wondered if he sold his Bentley to get the Benz while others congratulated him

Talented Nigerian singer, BNXN formerly known as Buju, has now splurged millions on a new Mercedes Benz.

Taking to his official Snapchat page, the music star shared photos and videos of the new ride and the clips soon went viral on social media.

Buju BNXN seemed very excited as he checked out his latest acquisition while his close associates gathered and hailed him.

Singer Buju BNXN splurges millions on new Benz. Photos: Buj (snapchat)

Source: UGC

According to some reports, the white Mercedes Benz cost the singer a whopping N40 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the video below:

Fans react to snaps of Buju BNXN’s new Benz

Shortly after the singer flaunted his new ride on social media, a number of netizens reacted to it. Some of them wondered if he sold the Bentley he won from the Headies Award to get it.

Read some of their comments below:

iam_africa_4:

"Benz or nothing!"

_thesoulhoe_:

"Baba don go sell Bentley shipping cost choke!!"

otunbagogo:

"Every one just want to oppress the next man."

samuelhnr22:

"He don sell the Bentley comot like half buy Benz smart move bnxn."

irishdaniels81:

"I’m happy for you brother."

big_boi_cyra_9ice:

"Congratulation big broh"

roodyfive4two:

"He don swap the Bentley lol"

iambetterpikin01:

"Wetin happen to the Bentley ?"

yo.landa.xx:

"Wetin do the car wey he win for headies"

Buju BNXN begs Sanwo-Olu to help him ship Bentley to Lagos

It was a funny acceptance speech for the 15th Headies' Next Rated winner, Buju BNXN, at the award show that was held in Atlanta, USA.

BNXN beat his contemporaries to win the coveted category that comes with a brand-new ride.

When he received his plaque in the presence of the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the singer begged the politician to assist him in getting the car to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng