BBNaija reality star Pere has urged his fans to be prayerful as he said the world is unimaginably wicked

Pere stressed that prayer could change the timeline of events as he added that life is spiritual, and only those who tap into it can control the physical

The BBNaija reality star’s statement about the importance of a prayerful life has stirred reactions

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and actor Pere Egbi has shed his opinion on the need for a prayerful life.

Pere said anyone who wants to control the physical must be spiritual while warning that the world is unimaginably wicked.

Pere speaks about the importance of prayer. Credit: @pereegbi

In his words:

“The Holy Ghost speaking through Apostle Paul said “Pray without ceasing”. Never stop praying. There’s a reason. E get why! This world is unimaginably WICKED and Life is spiritual. To have control over the physical, YOU have to be SPIRITUAL! No two ways about this. Prayer can change the timeline of events!”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Pere speaks on the importance of a prayerful life

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

fororistic:

"Wait oh. Is this Pere that we watched in bbnaija that is giving these heavy spiritual rhema like this? Oh wow."

nmahokoye:

"When i talk about prayer these days, people think I’m not cool enough, or I’m too superstitious or being dramatic. Everything you do in this life requires prayers. Prayer can never be out of fashion.."

paulpin007:

"I think we need a nationwide cry to God. This is becoming too much. God help us."

realgloria:

"My mom always told me to always pray even when I'm l in the happiest moment of my life i should pray because that's when the devil test you."

wealthinpounds:

"Preach pastor Pere! Preach."

Pere flaunts his new whip

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Pere Egbi joined the long list of celebrities who have splurged millions on a new car this year.

The actor, who could not contain his excitement, took to his Instagram page with a video showing off just a little part of the exterior and interior of his new black car.

Pere didn't caption his post, but the video itself spoke volumes.

"No caption needed."

