A video of a young female concert-goer crying profusely at a Burna Boy's music concert has gone viral

The video of the crying lady stirred emotions online as many netizens questioned why she felt so attached to the song

Some netizens even went ahead to suggest that the lady probably just went through heartbreak is the reason for her attachment to the song

A viral video of a young lady at a Burna Boy concert weeping while watching the singer perform his famous hit track 'Las Las' has stirred emotions online, as netizens express concern at her reaction.

The lady, who couldn't be identified, was captured looking deeply emotional as she sang along to the breakup song by the African Giant.

A video of a lady at a Burna Boy's concert crying while watching him perform has gone viral online. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@massmediaforum

In reaction to the viral clip, Netizens took to social media to query the lady, asking her why she got so emotional singing the breakup song by Burna Boy.

While some suggested that the lady might feel so attached to the song, maybe because she recently went through a heartbreak.

See the video of the lady crying while watching Burna Boy's performance below:

See some of the comments that the video of the lady crying while watching Burna Boy performs stirred online:

@iamogoons:

"She come make am be like praise and worship this girl so so emotional."

@iam__kingsman213:

"From her tears you can tell she’s been through a lot chaiii sorry sorry don’t cry."

@iam_remy:

"Omo she ate special breakfast."

@onyi_best_girl:

"She’s obviously been served breakfast…she’s heartbroken!! Eyah."

@iamdavid_beamer:

"She dey remember something. Her last breakfast hit her real heard."

@hypeman_water_many:

"This one just chop her own breakfast e still fresh for her memory that’s why."

@babegzy_makanaki:

"See dis girl ooo.. when no be worship songs."

@desmonddesi97:

"Nah she go dey find people wey go break her heart."

