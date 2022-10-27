US media personality Nick Cannon is expecting his 12th child with his baby mama and model Alyssa Scott, according to reports

The actor and TV presenter has bundles of joy with models and popular American women including world-renowned singer Mariah Carey

Reacting to the news, social media users shared hilarious remarks and roasted the superstar, adding that he has a whole soccer team and a sub

Nick Cannon is a busy man. The US superstar, who already has 11 babies with different baby mamas, is reportedly expecting a 12th child.

Nick Cannon is reportedly expecting a 12th child. Image: @nickcannon

The actor and TV host's baby mamas include models and the most famous one is singer Mariah Carey. The comedian is expecting his 12th bundle of joy with model Alyssa Scott.

Daily Loud took to Twitter to share the news. Nick and Alyssa already have one kid together. The outlet captioned its post:

"JUST IN: Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are expecting their second child together. This will be Nick’s 12th child overall."

Social media users took to the page's comment section and shared hilarious reactions. They roasted Nick Cannon.

Zamo73663759 commented:

"A whole soccer team plus coach."

@momiicitaa said:

"Dad had no misses."

@impanashechiri1 wrote:

"First 11 and a sub."

@Prinze77325597 said:

"That's a real African Man there."

@LordChenge commented:

"Be fruitful and multiply. Bro's just a Bible reader."

@sotho_baee wrote:

"Man said soccer team + subs!!!"

@Cym_bay said:

"Nick the Messiah with 12 disciples."

@themba_dikane added:

"We are all going to be related to Nick one way or another in years to come."

Nicki Minaj celebrates her son's 2nd birthday

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Nicki Minaj's son turned two at the end of September. The world-renowned rapper threw a huge party for her bundle of joy in celebration of his birthday.

The rapper invited her famous friends and wealthy neighbours to her mansion when Papa Bear enjoyed another trip around the sun. Taking to her official Instagram account, the superstar posted 14 stunning pics and videos of the party. She said that she and her baby's dad love Papa Bear.

The stunning We Go Up hitmaker also shared another set of videos and pics which were filmed at the celebration.

