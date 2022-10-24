Singer Davido was recently at his billionaire father’s residence for his 1st son, Ifeanyi’s lavish birthday party

During his stay, the singer shared a rare video showing portraits of all of his father’s grandchildren which were painted in a portion of the house

Surprisingly, the singer’s 2nd son, Dawson, was also spotted and this got many people talking on social media

Nigerian singer Davido couldn’t help but bring out his phone and record a set of stunning paintings inside his billionaire father’s house.

The singer who was at the residence ahead of Ifeanyi’s 3rd birthday party shared a video on his Instasory channel that captured portraits of all his father’s grandchildren.

Imade, Hailey, Ifeanyi and their other cousins were all spotted taking their places on their grandfather’s wall.

Surprisingly, Davido’s 4th child, Dawson, also took his place on the wall just after Ifeanyi.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

kylie_ima_ said:

"Finally he has accepted Dawson."

switypikinn said:

"I love obo, he no dey use him children play."

hennycollectionz said:

"Na today I believe say na him get dat pikin oo."

chikadibia59 said:

"This makes me happy too happy to have Dawson take his place."

merita_baby said:

"OBO will soon take over from 2baba."

osiroschef said:

"I thought Tuface was Nigerias Nick Cannon. Davido will quickly catch up if he's not careful."

sheikhayates said:

"Na wa ooo with the way they made it seem like he’s not the father."

sabigirlsfashion said:

"Placing Sense above emotions."

simplicious_23 said:

"Who is older between CHIOMA’s son and Larrisa’s son pls??"

Davido sparks reactions as he hangs out with his 4th child

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that singer Davido sparked huge reactions after what seemed like he finally accepted his last child, a boy named Dawson.

A London-based artist Larissa revealed that she had a kid for the singer, but Davido refused to acknowledge the two-year-old.

The viral video got people drawing up reasons and conclusions as to why the Fem crooner was finally captured holding the boy.

Source: Legit.ng