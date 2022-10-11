A video of music superstars Black Sherif and Tiwa Savage doing the popular leg work dance has surfaced on social media, and it pleased many

It is unclear where the adorable pair met, but they looked happy to see each other as they shared smiles and laughter

Many folks were excited to see them and highlighted the bond between Ghanaians and Nigerians

Popular Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, in a video that has popped up on social media, was seen hanging out with ace Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage.

The pair wowed folks with a beautiful rendition of the popular legwork dance they did. It is unclear where the two singers met, but they seemed to have a good bond as they laughed and smiled together.

Fans were pleased to see the adorable pair together and dropped heartwarming comments expressing their admiration for them. The video showed how strong a bond Ghanaian and Nigerian artists share.

Many folks were quick to highlight that and wished for more of such beautiful moments. Both stars looked fashionable in their designer apparel. Tiwa was in a beautiful long dress and a designer bag, while Black Sherif was in his trademark snapback cap, shorts, t-shirt and sneakers.

Fans React To Tiwa And Black Sherif Hanging Out

Sealed Mind Music Gh wrote:

Tiwa already knows that, Blacko is not good at legwork but still want to test him.That look

pablo also said:

the boy is gradually going higher

winzzy boy2 wrote:

we Nigerians love you bro

@nanayawfoster2090 also said:

blacko and tiwa savage the two legends

DE FINEST also commented:

kweku keep your fire burning I really like your music

