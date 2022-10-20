As Davido's adorable son Ifeanyi clocks three today, it is an opportunity for many to reminisce on his arrival

The singer's lawyer Prince aka Bobo took to his Instagram story channel with a photo of Davido and Chioma in the hospital before their son's arrival

The lawyer taunted Davido with the fact that he had more throwback photos and also hailed him as well

Nigerian singer Davido and his entire household are in a celebratory mood today as his heir apparent, Ifeanyi, clocks 3.

It is clear that the little boy and his mum hold a special place in Davido's heart, even though he is an amazing father to all his kids.

Davido and Chioma are celebrating their son's birthday. Photo credit: @davido

To mark the special day, the singer's lawyer Prince aka Bobo decided to share a throwback photo before Ifeanyi made his grand entrance into this world.

In the photo on his Instagram story channel, an exhausted Davido was seen fast asleep beside Chioma, who took the photo on the bed in the labour room.

Prince taunted Davido as he noted that he has more to come, and in the same post, hailed the singer as 'daddy of the year'.

Davido and Chioma before Ifeanyi's arrival Photo credit: @davido/@prince_ii

Davido struggles to hold Ifeanyi during birthday photoshoot

Davido's Ifeanyi is three today, October 20, and while many will gush over his adorable photos, it took a lot to bring them to life.

In a series of clips shared by Davido on his Instagram story channel, and then sighted online, Ifeanyi gave everyone on set a hard time.

Despite the elaborate preparation, he was only interested in running around and having a good time.

Davido's presence in the room changed nothing even though he also called on Ifeanyi several times to stay still.

Fans gush over video of Ifeanyi dancing

Davido was excited as his son Ifeanyi Adeleke, who he had with his love interest, Chioma, turned three years old on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Davido took to his Instagram page to share a funny video of Ifeanyi dancing amid cheers and applause from those present.

The funny video left many celebrities, fans and followers gushing as they joined Davido in celebrating his son.

