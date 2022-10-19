Cameroonian singer AmbeDiSing has appealed to his fellow countrymen within and outside the country to promote their songs over that of Nigerians

AmbeDiSing recounted his experience at a club in the US where Cameroonians were the majority but instead chose to vibe to Nigerian songs instead

He encouraged Cameroon ballers, who spend big at clubs, to request songs by their countrymen to promote their music industry

Cameroonian singer AmbeDiSing has expressed his displeasure about how songs made by artists from the country were not promoted by his fellow countrymen, as he pointed out that some preferred more of Nigerian music in clubs.

In a post via his Facebook account, Ambe recounted his experience with clubs in the US.

AmbeDiSing encourages countrymen to play more of Cameroonian songs. Credit: Ambeofficial

According to Ambe, many Nigerian clubs in the US play 95 per cent of Nigerian music, but Cameroonians would, instead of promoting theirs play majorly Nigerian music in their clubs.

Ambe appeals to countrymen to play more Cameroonian songs

The dissatisfied singer questioned why this was so as he appealed to the DJs to play songs by Cameroonian artists in their clubs, not Nigerian songs.

He further urged Cameroonian ballers to demand songs made by their artists as it's their right.

"Y'all cannot be spending all that Cameroonian sweat on Nigerian music while Nigerians spend their Nigerian sweat on Nigerian music... Do the maths oh," he added.

Netizens react as Ambe calls on countrymen to listen to more Cameroonian songs

See the reactions below:

Obi Akamel:

"My Cameroonian people and Ambe this una constant complain and hostility against Nigerian arts don too much oo!"

El SaviDo"

"We are too small to be compared with Nigeria , that's only the truth."

Kpwe Jude Bin:

"Nigerians musicians are very united and willing to help one another in the industry to grow to higher heights."

Cybecko Cyrus:

"You go to any club around the world you will hear Nigerian music and that’s because Nigerians produce what majority of the world wants to hear."

Cameroon actor calls for ban of Nigerian songs

Nigeria was under verbal attack from Cameroon, and it was again for our music.

Upcoming Cameroonian actor, Pancho CY, made a video in which he put Nigerians on full blast.

CY, whose major issue was the patronage of Nigerian music in Cameroon, stated that his fellow citizens need to ban Nigerian artists from performing in their country.

He said Cameroonians need to promote their own culture and music rather than patronise Nigerian music.

Source: Legit.ng