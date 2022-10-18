Popular media host James Corden will no longer be allowed to dine at a New York City restaurant

According to reports, the media personality during his time at the restaurant reportedly manhandled one of the employees

It was also gathered that the first run-in with The Late Night Show host happened back in June

James Corden is no longer allowed to access an acclaimed New York City restaurant.

James Corden banned from New York City restaurant. Photo: Keithmcnallynyc.

Source: UGC

According to The Post the Late Late Show host was accused of boorish behavior by the owner of the posh Manhattan eatery Balthazar, who dubbed him a tiny Cretin of a man and banned him from dining there ever again.

“He’s the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago,” said Keith McNally in a scathing Instagram post put up on Monday, October 17.

He added:

"I don’t often 86 a customer, to today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh."

McNally accused Corden, who has admitted to having anger issues in the past, of treating his servers poorly by demanding free items and yelling at them.

According to a manager’s report, the first run-in with Corden happened in June. The funnyman allegedly ate his main course before showing a server a hair in his order.

“Get us another round of drinks this second,” McNally alleged Corden demanded. “And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that.”

The second incident reportedly happened on October 9.

Corden, whose late night talk show has a recurring segment called Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, reportedly called a server over to tell them that there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk in his wife’s omelet.

The restaurant remade his wife’s meal but brought it to her with home fries instead of a salad. That was enough for Mr. Corden to yell like crazy at the server.

